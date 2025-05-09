A Webber Research & Advisory analyst lifted his estimates and price target for Capital Clean Energy Carriers after the Evangelos Marinakis-backed shipowner delivered better-than-expected earnings.

Analyst Greg Wasikowski hiked his price target for the Nasdaq-listed gas carrier owner to $25 from $24, effectively betting that the company’s shares will rise 21.5% from the latest price.

He also increased his estimate of Jerry Kalogiratos-led Capital Clean Energy’s 2025 earnings to $2.09 per share from $1.63, with the new figure representing 65.4% earnings growth over 2024.

The move came after the Greek shipowner reported $80.7m in the first quarter, including results from the container ship fleet that Capital Clean Energy is selling off, up more than double from $33.9m a year earlier.

Wasikowski said earnings per share of $0.55 was above the consensus analyst estimate of $0.55.

His increased earnings estimate amounts to $27.4m more bottom-line net income than his prior forecast, bringing his estimate of Capital Clean Energy’s annual profits to nearly $123m.

The analyst highlighted the ability of the company, whose shares trade under ticker symbol CCEC, to lock in $600m in contract backlog with charter reals for two LNG carrier newbuildings on order.

“With only a handful of long-term charter agreements hitting the tape over the last several months, CCEC has demonstrated its ability to land deals in a less-than-ideal environment, and with four available newbuilds remaining in the deck (25% of the uncommitted orderbook), it remains well positioned to sustain commercial momentum,” Wasikowski said.