BW LPG said 2025 looks positive after taking delivery of the last of 12 ships in a $1.05bn summer fleet deal with Avance Gas.

“All 12 VLGCs are now delivered through a smooth and seamless handover process, and the transaction has been successfully completed,” the Singapore headquartered company said.

The deal to buy the vessels from John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas solidifies BW LPG’s position as the world’s largest owner and operator of the carriers with 53, including 22 that are dual fuel.