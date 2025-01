Dutch owner Anthony Veder has expanded its fleet with the last small LPG carrier owned by Middle East giant Adnoc Logistics & Services.

It said it has taken delivery of the 9,000-cbm ethylene vessel Yas (built 2014) in Yeosu, South Korea, and renamed it Coral Palmata.

“This addition will further strengthen the company’s fleet, comprising petrochemical and LNG carriers, to 29 vessels,” Anthony Veder said.