An Arc7 LNG carrier carrying a cargo of Russian LNG has been refused entry to a German regasification terminal.

The Financial Times said Germany’s Ministry of the Economy rejected the 172,600-cbm Arc7 LNG carrier Fedor Litke (built 2017), which is laden with a cargo from Novatek’s Yamal LNG plant, was due to arrive at Deutsche Regas’ Brunsbuttel terminal on Sunday.