Avance Gas has delivered the first of 12 VLGCs to BW LPG in its $1bn fleet sale.

The 83,000-cbm non-scrubber ship Chinook (built 2015) has been delivered to the Singapore-based company.

“We are pleased to start executing deliveries of the VLGC fleet to BW LPG with the first delivery of Chinook successfully executed according to plan,” Avance Gas chief executive Oystein Kalleklev, said in a statement.