John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas has raised anticipation of a bumper dividend for investors after impressing equity research analysts in Oslo with the sale of a VLGC on Wednesday.

Avance, the top-performing shipping stock on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2023, announced on Wednesday that it had offloaded the 83,000-cbm Venus Glory (built 2008) for $66m.

It is the latest in a string of deals that will see the shipowner bank a profit of $121m in the next two fiscal quarters.