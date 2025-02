Avance Gas chief executive Oystein Kalleklev has a suggestion for where investors can put their cash as the company winds up with big payouts.

Shareholders in the Oslo-listed operation are receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in dividends after the shipowner sold its remaining VLGCs and mid-sized gas carriers in deals worth well over $1bn.

Asked what the company and its staff will do next, the boss told an earnings call: “We’re going to collect the money, we’re going to pay it out.”