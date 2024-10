Refocusing Avenir LNG has chartered one of its existing fleet of five LNG bunker vessels to an arm of Italian energy company Eni.

Avenir — a joint venture of Stolt-Nielsen, Golar LNG and Hoegh Evi — said on Tuesday it has signed a time-charter party for its 7,500-cbm LNGBV Avenir Aspiration (built 2021) with Eni subsidiary LNG Shipping.