Avenir LNG has secured two-year charter deals for a pair of its LNG carriers in its five-ship fleet.

The company — a tie-up between Golar LNG, Hoegh LNG and Stolt-Nielsen — said on Thursday that it has signed a new time charter agreement with Petronas trading arm Petco Trading Labuan Co on the 7,500-cbm Avenir Advantage (built 2020).