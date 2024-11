The dire LNG carrier spot market has forced Awilco LNG to a loss as it preserved cash by pausing dividend payouts.

The Oslo-listed owner of two 156,000-cbm tri-fuel diesel-electric vessels built in 2013 said it lost $0.3m in the third quarter, versus a profit of $3.3m in the same three months of 2023.

Net freight income dropped to $10.7m