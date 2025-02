Norway’s Awilco LNG is trying to charter out one of its 156,000-cbm, two tri-fuel diesel-electric LNG carriers in what its chief executive described as “the weakest spot market ever”.

In a fourth quarter results statement, Awilco LNG chief executive Jon Skule Storheill said: “WilForce is trading in a very challenging spot market, where we so far have managed to keep the vessel employed and in cold and ready to load condition although utilisation is looking challenging in the short term.