Axel Eitzen has bought another fully pressurized LPG carrier for the rapidly growing fleet of Christiania Shipping.

The addition of the 4,909-cbm CGas Jaguar (built 2012) marks the culmination of momentous period growth for Christiana, which has acquired more than 20 small LPG carriers and chemical tankers over the past two years.

Although the bulk of these ships came through the acquisition of the fleets of B Gas of Denmark and Navquim Holdings of the Netherlands, the CGas Jupiter is one of several additional vessels that have been sourced from the sales and purchase market.