Swiss energy producer Axpo has chartered in a small-scale Avenir LNG vessel for several months to kick off its first ship-to-ship deliveries before the handover of the company’s own purpose-built newbuilding.

Axpo said it delivered roughly 2,800 tonnes of LNG bunkers to an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co container ship in the port of Malaga in Spain.

A company spokeswoman confirmed that this was Axpo’s first STS bunkering operation.