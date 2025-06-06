UK investment management company Basalt Infrastructure Partners has added a Celsius Shipping LNG carrier to its burgeoning two platforms.

Basalt announced it has acquired the 180,000-cbm newbuilding Celsius Galapagos (built 2025), which is fitted with an ME-GA propulsion system.

The company said the ship, delivered in May by Samsung Heavy Industries, is employed on a “long-term, fixed time charter to a leading, investment grade counterparty active within the production, sale and distribution of LNG”.