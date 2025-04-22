Shell Marine general manager for decarbonisation Alexandra Ebbinghaus has a personal bugbear.

When industry participants talk about pathways to decarbonisation, they mention methanol and ammonia, but why not methane?

“Fossil is just one colour of methane,” Ebbinghaus said.

She urged those looking at decarbonisation to review how bio-LNG compares with the other dual-fuel options, such as bio and synthetic-methanol and, in the future, ammonia, on availability, pricing and the ability to cut greenhouse gas emissions.