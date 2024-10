Peter Livanos-controlled GasLog has seen a switch around in its key backers as private equity investor BlackRock is selling out to Singapore sovereign investment arm GIC.

GasLog said GIC will acquire BlackRock’s approximately 45% shareholding in the company.

Blenheim Holdings, which is wholly owned by the Livanos family, and the Onassis Foundation, will maintain their respective shareholdings of about 55% in GasLog, the company said.