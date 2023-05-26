Floating liquefaction (FLNG) player Golar LNG has persuaded bondholders to open up a path to earlier dividend payments and share buybacks.

Holders of an issue dating back to 2021 voted for a change to their terms.

The Tor Olav Troim-controlled company highlighted that its financial position had undergone “significant strengthening” since the bonds were issued.

Golar sought certain amendments to the definition of permitted distribution, to increase its flexibility for potential future shareholder returns.