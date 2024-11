New York and Oslo-listed Flex LNG has signed a huge new charter with a “supermajor” worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The John Fredriksen-controlled company said it has added up to 10 years to existing contracts for the 173,400-cbm Flex Courageous (built 2019) and Flex Resolute (built 2020).

A new firm period will run from 2029 to 2032, with seven more years of options potentially taking the deal through to 2039.