UK shipbroker Gibson and Malaysia’s Sabah Oil & Gas Development Corp (SOGDC) are preparing to launch a joint venture oil and gas facility.

The London shop said the development of Sipitang Oil & Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) will officially launch in the key gas-producing state of Sabah in early February.

Senior representatives from the brokerage and state-owned SOGDC will lead the ceremony, with other partners and diplomatic representatives in attendance.