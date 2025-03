A Korea Line-owned LNG carrier and a Dubai-controlled bulker have suffered a minor collision off Gibraltar.

A report on local news channel GBC News said the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier SM Kestrel (built 2023) and the 57,273-dwt bulker Diamond Star II (built 2011) came into contact in the western anchorage of the Bay of Gibraltar at 01:00 local time on 18 March.