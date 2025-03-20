Compulsory requirements for vessels to carry pilots when leaving Gibraltar’s anchorage will be one of the subjects under investigation in an independent review to be undertaken for the territory.

The review will take the form of a navigational risk assessment for the British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and be conducted by an independent body, according to the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation.

It comes after the collision this week between an LNG carrier, the 174,000-cbm SM Kestrel (built 2023) as it was leaving Gibraltar’s western anchorage, and the 57,273-dwt bulker Diamond Star II (built 2011).

The incident occurred in darkness at 01:00 local time on 18 March when the bulker was at anchor.

TradeWinds has asked Gibraltar’s government for an update on the vessels and the review process.

Both the government and the Gibraltar Maritime Authority (GMA) have confirmed that there were no injuries, pollution or serious damage to either vessel.

The GMA told TradeWinds that the SM Kestrel did not have a pilot onboard.

A spokeswoman said: “Both vessels are still in the anchorage and were attended by relevant surveyors from their respective class and flag at the earliest opportunity.

“Additionally, port state control from GMA surveyors also attended at the earliest opportunity.”

This week’s incident has brought fresh attention to the recommendations of a report into a more serious collision.

In 2022, the 35,362-dwt bulker OS 35 (built 1999) broke into two after it hit the 162,000-cbm LNG carrier Adam LNG (built 2014).

The report said the collision would “very likely” have been avoided if a pilot had been on board.