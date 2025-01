Investors should follow the ships to VLGC market leader BW LPG following its takeover of the Avance Gas fleet, DNB Markets says.

Analyst Jorgen Lian reiterated a buy rating for the Andreas Sohmen-Pao-backed owner while downgraded John Fredriksen’s Avance to sell from hold.

At the end of December, BW LPG finalised the $1.05bn