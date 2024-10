VLGC owner BW LPG has shown it can make massive profits in soft freight markets after announcing a hugely improved performance from its gas trading division.

It said BW Product Services has racked up an estimated gross profit of $71m in the third quarter, up from $26m in the previous three months.

This was mainly a result of $86m of unrealised marked-to-market open cargo contracts and hedging transactions, as well as realised trading gains of $16m.