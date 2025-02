VLGC owner BW LPG has the size and flexibility to deal with any turmoil in gas shipping markets caused by US tariffs on China, its chief executive says.

Kristian Sorensen was asked on an earnings call about the effects of energy levies and extra port fees on Chinese-owned and built ships.

He replied: “I don’t really want to speculate, because when it comes to the tariffs on LPG, there are no such tariffs at the moment.