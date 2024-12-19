BW LPG chief executive Kristian Sorensen has bought 1,000 shares in the VLGC owner.
Sorensen paid NOK 115 per share on 19 December, according to a statement.
After the transaction, Sorensen holds 6,000 shares in BW LPG, valued at NOK 1.98m
