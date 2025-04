Oslo and US-listed VLGC owner BW LPG has come up short in a $20m stock buyback bid.

The company said on Monday that it had acquired a total of 316,437 shares at an average price of $8.63 each, for a total spend of $2.7m.

The buyback was launched on 8 April with a maximum board authorisation of 3m shares at $20m, following a sharp drop in the trading price.