BW LPG’s earnings dropped in the third quarter during a volatile spot market for VLGCs.
The Oslo and New York-listed owner said net profit was $120.5m to 30 September, compared with $122.3m in the same period of 2023.
Revenue dropped to $220.4m
Listed VLGC owner says market fluctuations will continue
