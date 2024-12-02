BW LPG’s earnings dropped in the third quarter during a volatile spot market for VLGCs.

The Oslo and New York-listed owner said net profit was $120.5m to 30 September, compared with $122.3m in the same period of 2023.

John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas to close down as it agrees sale of final ships to Exmar
 Read more

Revenue dropped to $220.4m