BW LPG executive Knut-Helge Knutsen is NOK 4.1m ($381,000) to the good after selling shares in the company.

The Oslo and New York-listed VLGC owner said the vice president and head of technical were awarded stock options as part of the company’s long-term incentive plan dating from 2022.

Knutsen took advantage of accelerated vesting in August to exercise these options.