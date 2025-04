BW LPG saw a first-quarter loss in its gas trading division, citing “unprecedented market conditions”.

The US and Oslo-listed company reported negative results for BW Product Services.

It achieved a realised gain of $33m from cargo and freight operations.

After accounting for the unrealised mark-to-market change of negative $36m from its open cargo contracts and hedging transactions, the Singapore VLGC owner ended the quarter with a $3m gross trading loss.