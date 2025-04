BW LPG sees a buying opportunity in its stock after the shares dropped sharply in April.

The board of the VLGC-owner has decided to start a buyback programme under which the company can purchase up to 3m ordinary shares for a maximum amount of $20m.

Chief executive Kristian Sorensen said: “We are activating our share buyback programme as the current share price is trading at a significant discount to both implied historical asset values and NAV.”