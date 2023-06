BW LPG is asking shareholders to name their price as it looks to buy back shares.

The Andreas Sohmen-Pao-backed VLGC owner announced on Monday that it was looking to repurchase between $25m and $50m of its own Oslo-listed shares.

It is asking shareholders to submit share offers.

“The company reserves the right, at its own discretion, to acquire fewer shares or no shares at all in the offering,” BW LPG said in a regulatory filing.