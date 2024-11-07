The famous fast-food chain McDonald’s once used to have signs outside its restaurants boasting “One Billion Served”.

Indian non-profit organisation The Akshaya Patra Foundation claims to have served over 4bn meals, although unlike Mcdonald’s, which charges people for meals of dubious nutritional value, it serves nourishing lunches to rural school children, and it does that for free.

BW LPG India, the nation’s largest owner and operator of VLGCs supplies about 25% of India’s LPG supply needs, has supported Akshaya Patra since late 2023 as the energy partner for nine central kitchens in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.