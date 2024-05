Singapore VLGC owner BW LPG has logged a big jump in quarterly earnings and revenue as its debt ratio hit a new low.

Net profit to 31 March was up at $149.8m, from $130.7m a year ago, as revenue edged above $1bn, compared to $893m in 2023.

The company said the performance was “strong”, with daily vessel earnings of $59,400 and 95% fleet utilisation.