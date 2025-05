Singapore VLGC owner BW LPG has pulled out of a $10m investment to develop a new LPG terminal with Indian partners.

The shipowner had agreed to work on a facility at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Association (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai two years ago.

The project was initiated through a partnership agreement with BW Confidence Enterprise Private, a joint venture that BW LPG entered into with Mumbai-listed Confidence Petroleum India and Ganesh Benzoplast.