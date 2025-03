BW LPG is set to hand over a pair of VLGCs to its dedicated Indian business as part of a strategic fleet adjustment.

The company has signed a memorandum of agreement with BW LPG India to sell two vessels acquired in last year’s fleet deal with Avance Gas.

The 83,000-cbm BW Pampero and BW Chinook (both built 2015) will be sold for approximately $75m each, according to a statement.