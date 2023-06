BW LPG’s search for a new finance chief lasted all but a week.

The Oslo-listed, Singapore-based VLGC specialist announced on Thursday that Samantha Xu would take over the chief financial officer position vacated by Elaine Ong on 26 May.

“We are delighted to welcome Samantha onboard and look forward to benefiting from her strong financial management and strategic leadership skills,” BW LPG chief executive Anders Onarheim said in a statement.