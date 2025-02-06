Greece’s Capital Clean Energy Carriers remains confident it will be able to negotiate lucrative charters for tankers in its newbuilding programme amid historic lows in the LNG spot market.

CCEC has six LNG newbuildings delivering in 2026 and 2027 that remain open for contract, but officials speaking on an earnings call on Thursday expressed confidence they will avoid the spot market and go on charters.

Liam Burke, analyst for B Riley Securities, raised the questions of whether talks have begun for employment of the newbuilding sextet and got an update from Nikos Tripodakis, CECC’s new chief commercial officer.

“The latest charter for a 10 year-plus [term] is still in the $90,000 per day range. And we don’t see that situation changing from for 2026 and 2027 onwards,” Tripodakis told Burke.

“We are under no pressure to give in on pricing, and with new deliveries being 12 or so months away, continue to engage with charterers, and hopefully we have more to report going forward for us.”

CECC believes its best to vary the terms of the charter employment, Tripodakis explained.

“It still remains very important to stagger our charter explanations and our redelivery profile and potentially also time some of these redeliveries towards the end of the decade, where we see the market potentially being very tight,” Tripodakis said.

“So we’re looking at everything, both midterm and long term charters, and we want to diversify what we’re trying to do, but we hope to share more with you in next few months.”

Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta said in a client note covering CECC’s fourth-quarter earnings that despite the low spot market, the shipowner remains “fully insulated” by its full book of charter coverage.

“However, its unchartered newbuildings are a cause of some concern, though we expect they will deliver in a period that is much improved from currently pressured levels,” Nokta wrote in maintaining a “hold” rating on the stock and an $18 price target.

The New York-listed gas carrier owner, backed by Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis, earned $20.8m in adjusted net income during the fourth quarter, up from $1.1m a year earlier.