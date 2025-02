Capital Clean Energy Carriers reported a rise in quarterly profits as it pointed to expectations that potential vessel scrapping and Donald Trump’s pro-LNG policies could boost the market.

Evangelos Marinakis-backed CCEC, until recently known as Capital Product Partners, reported total net income of $102m in the fourth quarter, up from $12.7m in the same period of last year.

But with discontinued operations stripped out, the New York-listed gas carrier owner earned $20.8m