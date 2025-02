An LNG carrier controlled by Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Gas is sailing southbound through the Red Sea in ballast.

Kpler data shows the 137,489-cbm steamship Trader III (ex-Puteri Intan Satu, built 2002) transited the Suez Canal over the weekend.

The steam turbine ship, which Capital Gas bought from Malaysia’s MISC in 2023 for about $35m, is listed on databases as on charter to Portugal’s utility company EDP.