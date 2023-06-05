Spanish technology developer Sener has rolled out a fresh design for a bunker tanker capable of both delivering fuels to and removing captured CO2 from vessels in an effort to decarbonise the maritime sector.
Sener said it has finished the conceptual design of a bunker vessel that can carry heavy fuel oil, very low sulfur fuel oil, biofuels and marine gas oils, and that can also store the captured CO2 from its own operations and vessels it visits.
The company told TradeWinds that the design can store 120-cbm of its own generated CO2 and take on the same amount from vessels in the area — a capacity that could be doubled.