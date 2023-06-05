Spanish technology developer Sener has rolled out a fresh design for a bunker tanker capable of both delivering fuels to and removing captured CO 2 from vessels in an effort to decarbonise the maritime sector.

Sener said it has finished the conceptual design of a bunker vessel that can carry heavy fuel oil, very low sulfur fuel oil, biofuels and marine gas oils, and that can also store the captured CO 2 from its own operations and vessels it visits.