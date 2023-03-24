China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) has agreed to acquire two more LNG carriers from parties related to Peter Livanos-backed GasLog.

The Hong Kong-listed leasing company has agreed to buy the 155,000-cbm GasLog Saratoga (built 2014) and the GasLog Sydney (built 2013) for a combined total of $284m, according to a regulatory filing.

GasLog and GasLog Partners have agreed to leaseback the GasLog Saratoga and the GasLog Sydney respectively under five-year deals with no purchase option or obligation, but which will include a profit share mechanism.