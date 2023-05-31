Avance Gas boss Oystein Kalleklev is leaning towards maintaining a dominant position in the spot market, rather than fixing vessels on term deals.

The chief executive was asked on a conference call with analysts whether expected average rates of $50,000 per day for the second quarter would tempt the VLGC company to charter out carriers longer-term.

Kalleklev said: "We look at the market now and you can lock in $80,000, $90,000, even $100,000 on a spot voyage, depending on the route and the length.