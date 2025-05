US liquefaction developer Cheniere Energy has clocked up a milestone for its LNG cargoes at a time when concerns are running high among producers over how tariffs might hit their business.

In its first-quarter results, Cheniere said that as of 1 May, 4,070 cumulative cargoes totalling 280m tonnes have been produced, loaded and exported from its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG projects.