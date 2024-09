US-based Chevron Shipping Co and Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines are embarking on an industry first by fitting two wind sails to an LNG carrier newbuilding.

The two companies have agreed to install Wind Challenger - a hard sail wind-assisted ship propulsion system developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding - on a new 174,000-cbm LNG carrier

The newbuilding has been chartered by energy major Chevron subsidiary from Chevron Shipping on a long-term basis from MOL Encean.