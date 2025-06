China will receive its first Norwegian LPG cargo after a six-year hiatus, according to Kpler.

The last such cargo was in 2019, and the latest delivery suggests that China is looking to diversify its LPG supply to reduce its reliance on the US.

The 88,000-cbm VLGC Flanders Pioneer (built 2021) loaded in Norway’s Karsto port on 30 May, said Kpler, and VesselValue shows that it is estimated to reach Ningbo by 10 July after sailing around the Cape of Good Hope.