China’s Jiangnan Shipyard has inked an LNG carrier newbuilding contract worth $470m from a domestic buyer.

The order is the first LNG carrier deal to be booked at a Chinese yard this year.

In an announcement to the Hong Kong Exchange, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co disclosed that Taiping & Sinopec Financial Leasing (TSFL) — a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Group together with two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) — Taiping 26 and Taiping 27 had struck newbuilding contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard for two LNG ships.