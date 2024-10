Hong Kong-headquartered Cido Shipping has jumped on the very large ammonia carrier trend with a $250m investment in newbuildings.

The shipping tonnage provider is being named as the buyer behind an order for two VLACs placed in South Korea.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering — the holding company for HD Hyundai Group yards — said on Tuesday that it had inked a contract to build two VLACs.