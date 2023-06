Clarksons is “cautiously optimistic” about the outlook for the VLGC market on the back of strong LPG volumes coming out of the US.

It said many people had feared that some market pressure would emerge this year following record newbuilding contracting in 2021.

“However, strength in US LPG exports has provided a notable boost to VLGC tonne-mile demand so far this year, supporting vessel charter markets,” it said.