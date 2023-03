Clarksons Securities has increased its 2023 forecast for spot VLGC rates, but lower earnings loom due to a large newbuilding orderbook.

The investment bank now expects rates to average $41,000 per day this year, due to a strong first quarter and a solid outlook.

Numbers rose from $33,000 in 2021 to $46,000 per day in 2022.

Average daily earnings should hit $55,000 per day in the January to March period, Clarksons Securities estimates.