Activists protesting against the use of fossil fuels staged some dramatic demonstrations outside the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization’s headquarters on Friday at the close of the the 82nd meeting of its Marine Environment Protection Committee.

Members from Ocean Rebellion — which describes itself as “a grassroots international art collective who tackle Ocean degradation and biodiversity loss by conceiving playful, emotive and spectacular art interventions” — wore gas masks and lit flames with one protester placing a fishbowl on her head and acting out an ocean goddess drowning in oil and LNG .